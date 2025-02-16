CBSE Board Exam 2025: Check Important Questions From Chemistry Sample Paper

The Chemistry exam for Class 12 is scheduled for February 27, 2025
CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025 academic year. The Class 10 exams began with English, while the Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship. The Chemistry exam for Class 12 is scheduled for February 27, 2025. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check sample papers.
Here are some important questions from the sample papers:
- What type of deviation from Roult's Law is expected when phenol and aniline are mixed with each other? What change in the net volume of the mixture is expected? Graphically represent the deviation
- The vapour pressure of pure water at a certain temperature is 23.80 mm Hg. If 1 mole of a nonvolatile non- electrolytic solute is dissolved in 100g water, Calculate the resultant vapour pressure of the solution
- Radioactive decay follows first - order kinetics. The initial amount of two radioactive elements X and Y is 1 gm each. What will be the ratio of X and Y after two days if their halflives are 12 hours and 16 hours respectively?
- The second ionization enthalpies of chromium and manganese are 1592 and 1509 kJ/mol respectively. Explain the lower value of Mn
- In order to protect iron from corrosion, which one will you prefer as a sacrificial electrode, Ni or Zn? Why? (Given standard electrode potentials of Ni, Fe and Zn are -0.25 V, -0.44 V and -0.76 V respectively)
- Explain why the electrophilic substitution reactions in haloarenes occur slowly and require more drastic conditions as compared to those in benzene
- Write the structure of the product formed when acetone reacts with 2,4 DNP reagent