CBSE Board Exam 2025: Check Important Questions From Chemistry Sample Paper

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025 academic year. The Class 10 exams began with English, while the Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship. The Chemistry exam for Class 12 is scheduled for February 27, 2025. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check sample papers.