News Of Re-Conduct Of Physics, Economics Papers Fake: CBSE

CBSE Board exam 2019: News of re-conduct of Physics and Economics papers is fake, says CBSE

After a fake notice mentioning re-exam of CBSE Class 12 Physics and Economics papers emerged on social media, the Board has clarified that the news is fake. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the national board which is currently undertaking the annual examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students across India and abroad, has also asked all stakeholders and general public not to give any heed to the rumours like this and cooperate with the Board in the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

CBSE had organised Class 12 Physics paper on March 5 and Economics paper on March 27.

"It is come to the notice of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that a fake information regarding the re-conduct of examination of subject Physics and Economics of Class XII is being circulated on whatsapp. The date of this information is 28.03.2019 which has been signed by Sh. K K Choudhury, former Controller of Examinations. This is brought to the notice of Stakeholders that the news of re-conduct of Physics and Economics of Class XII is fake," the Board said.

"All Stakeholders and public is requested not to give any heed to the rumors like the above said one and cooperate with the CBSE in the smooth and fair conduct of examinations," the statement from the Board said.

CBSE has concluded the Class 10 examinations on March 29 and the results are expected to be declared by the first week of June.

The Board will conduct the Class 12 Board examinations till April 4.

