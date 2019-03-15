CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Ends With A Thumbs Up From Students

CBSE class 12 Biology paper concluded today, students call it tricky but easy

CBSE concluded the class 12 Biology exam today. Initial response from teachers and students suggest that the paper was bit tricky. with very few gap days before Biology exam, students were a bit worried about their performance in the exam and the question paper set for today did not do much to dispel that worry.

Experts said that the paper was application-based and was above-average in terms of difficulty level. Mrs. Anita Chandel, HOD Biology, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt., said that the question paper had some one markers and sub-parts of three marker and five markers which were tricky to understand.

She added that a few questions were asked based on diagrams which are the essence of Biology. The RNA segment represented had Thymine anomaly which was pointed out by all. Section A on punnet square required logical thinking by students.

Students who had followed the instructions and had studied every line in the NCERT book, would have found the paper to be easy.

"As it is connoted that the board exam mantra is "expect the unexpected", it had its share of unexpected questions - the accomplishments of scientists like Hargobind Khurana, Ochoa and Nirenberg to name a few as a five mark question. Understanding what exactly has been asked was the challenge for an average student," said Mrs. Chandel.

Her final verdict - overall it was a well-balanced paper, with difficultly level for an above average student. It reinforced the basic idea that one should study every line in the book and have concept clarity, but not too many students will be able to score cent percent.

Students, too, hailed the paper as comparatively easy and one that forced them to think.

@cbseindia29 Thankyou so much CBSE for providing such an easy questions in Bio. I had completed in 2 hours. The paper was damn easy and it was NOT lengthy. — अंku (@AnkuVlogs) March 15, 2019

I'm surprised the CBSE biology paper ACTUALLY made me think — Shreya???? (@Zynapsed) March 15, 2019

Earlier, CBSE had served a tricky and lengthy Physics question paper which was followed by an 'easy' Chemistry paper.

CBSE also tweeted from their official handle that the exam for Biology was conducted smoothly.

CBSE Class XII Biology exam conducted smoothly today at 4382 centres for 273474 registered candidates in the country and abroad. @PIB_India@HRDMinistry@PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 15, 2019

Now, CBSE science stream students will appear for Mathematics paper on March 18, 2019.

