CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date, Past Trends, List Of Official Websites

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results soon, with over 18 lakh students awaiting their outcomes. Although there has been no official announcement yet, the board may release the results by the end of this month. Some media reports suggest that the results could be declared around April 30.

Past trends indicate that CBSE results are usually announced in the second week of May. However, the evaluation process is reportedly on a fast track this year, raising the possibility of an earlier declaration, most likely in the last week of April.

Result Announcement Dates (Last Three Years)

Academic Year Result Date

2025 May 13

2024 May 13

2023 May 12

CBSE Board Results: Previous Years' Pass Percentages

Year Class 12

2024 87.98%

2023 87.33%

2022 92.71%

2021 99.37%

2020 88.78%

When Were the Exams Conducted? How Many Students Appeared?

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10. Following the exams, the board has been engaged in the evaluation and result compilation process.

This year, approximately 18.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, including around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Once Declared

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms.

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Other platforms:

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

CBSE will host its results online in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Government of India.

In addition to official websites, results will also be available via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), ensuring smooth access during high traffic.

DigiLocker

UMANG

Students can download these apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Steps To Download Results Online

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view the result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy and regularly check official platforms for updates.

Digital Academic Documents Through DigiLocker

CBSE will provide digital academic documents, including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable), through its digital repository "Parinam Manjusha" immediately after the declaration of results.

Schools will also have access to download students' documents via DigiLocker using their login credentials. DigiLocker access has been extended to students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad as well.

School-wise results will also be shared with institutions via their registered email IDs.

Region-Wise Pass Percentage (2025)

Vijayawada 99.60 Trivandrum 99.32 Chennai 97.39 Bengaluru 95.95 Delhi West 95.37 Delhi East 95.06 Chandigarh 91.61 Panchkula 91.17 Pune 90.93 Ajmer 90.40 Bhubaneswar 83.64 Guwahati 83.62 Dehradun 83.45 Patna 82.86 Bhopal 82.46 Noida 81.29 Prayagraj 79.53

This year, a new region, Gurugram, has been added.

The Class 12 results play a crucial role in shaping students' academic and career paths.