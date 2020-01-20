CBSE Board 2020: Class 12 Geography Paper Preparation Tips By Expert

CBSE Class 12 Geography paper will be conducted on March 23.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will hold the board exams for Class 12 students from February 15 to March 30 and the Geography paper will be conducted on March 23. As the exams are two months away, the students who are busy preparing for the annual examinations may make use of the preparation tips suggested by an expert here.

NDTV has talked to Ms Suja Mathew, PGT geography, Army Public School Delhi Cantt, and she suggested these important tips for the students who are preparing for their CBSE Class Geography paper:

What to do before exam

1. Read each chapter of the NCERT at least three times. Since, this year onwards 18 marks will be of objective type, detailed reading of the chapter is important.

2. While reading the chapters, important facts, dates and locations should be underlined and memorised.

3. Practice MCQ and objective questions as much as possible as students normally face difficulty in this section.

4. This year the map list has been narrowed down and hence it will be simpler to learn. The best way to learn is to spend 15 minutes everyday going through the maps. Practice locating at least five features from the map list everyday on the map of India and world.

5. Solve as many sample papers as possible to practice writing answers according to the given word limit.

6. While studying, begin with easy chapters first to help boost your confidence and then tackle difficult topics.

Things to remember while taking the exam

1. Attempt questions section wise and in sequence as much as possible.

2. Attempt answer pointwise. Always highlight and underline main points.

3. Always make a map index and attempt the map neatly.

4. Carry map templates of India and world and use them for answering questions on distribution.

5. Don't forget to quote facts, data and examples while answering as it helps increase your score.

Of the 240 subjects in which the Board conducts the exams at secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) level, the exam is held for 30,000 subject combinations.

According to the date sheet released by CBSE, the practical examinations for both class 10 and 12 students commenced on January 1 and will be over by February 7.

This is the second consecutive year, wherein the CBSE board exams would start in February instead of March. Prior to this the exams were held in March-April, the date sheets were released in the first week of January.

(With Inputs from Suja Mathew, PGT geography, Army Public School Delhi Cantt)

