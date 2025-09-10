CBSE Board Exams 2026: Key Deadlines Issued For Class 10, 12 LOC And Form Submissions

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification outlining important dates for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12, the web module for students with special needs (CWSN), and the filling of examination forms by private candidates for the 2026 board examinations.

According to the circular, schools affiliated with CBSE must complete the submission of LOC between August 29 and September 30, 2025, without a late fee. The facility will reopen from October 3 to October 11, 2025, with a late fee. For those paying through challan, the last date without late fee is September 22.

The web module for CWSN candidates seeking exemptions during the 2026 examinations will be available from September 9 to September 22, 2025, without late fee, and from October 3 to October 8, 2025, with late fee.

Private candidates of both Classes 10 and 12 can submit their examination forms from September 9 to September 30, 2025, without late fee. The forms can also be submitted between October 3 and October 11, 2025, with late fee.

CBSE has clarified that each activity will end at 11:59 pm on the scheduled date, and the late fee will apply immediately from the next day. The LOC submission portal will remain closed after September 30 and reopen only on October 3.

The Board has urged schools to strictly follow the timelines to avoid last-minute pressure and additional fee payments.