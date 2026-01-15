CBSE Advises Students To Verify UGC Recognition Of Institutions Before Admission

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised school students to verify the UGC recognition of higher educational institutions before applying for admission in the upcoming academic year. The advisory follows the directive from the university body that publishes the list of fake universities annualy.

The official notification by the UGC reads, "The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that they publish public notices annually and regularly updates the list of fake universities and unrecognised institutions on its official website. This initiative aims to create awareness among students, parents and other stakeholders and to advise them against seeking admission in self-styled and unrecognised institutions, as such admissions may seriously jeopardise students' academic and professional careers."

CBSE further advises the schools to undertake the following: