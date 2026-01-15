CBSE Advises Students To Verify UGC Recognition Of Institutions Before Admission

- CBSE urges students to verify UGC recognition of universities before admission
- UGC annually updates and publishes a list of fake and unrecognized universities
- Schools must counsel students and parents about risks of fake higher institutions
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised school students to verify the UGC recognition of higher educational institutions before applying for admission in the upcoming academic year. The advisory follows the directive from the university body that publishes the list of fake universities annualy.
The official notification by the UGC reads, "The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that they publish public notices annually and regularly updates the list of fake universities and unrecognised institutions on its official website. This initiative aims to create awareness among students, parents and other stakeholders and to advise them against seeking admission in self-styled and unrecognised institutions, as such admissions may seriously jeopardise students' academic and professional careers."
CBSE further advises the schools to undertake the following:
- Schools should inform and counsel students of classes 10 and 12, along with their parents/guardians, about the risks associated with fake universities.
- Students must be advised to verify the recognition status of Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) on the official UGC website (www.ugc.ac.in) under the main menu tab "HEls."
- The advisory should be prominently displayed on school notice boards and disseminated through school websites, circulars, and during Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs).
- Students should be encouraged to apply for admission only to UGC-recognized HEIs.