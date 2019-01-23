CBSE Admit Card 2019: 'Hall Ticket For Regular Students In Process', Says Official

CBSE admit card 2019: The school heads will be able to download the admit card for regular students

Dismissing some reports which said the 'CBSE admit card for regular students have been released', a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official told NDTV that the same will be released soon and it is 'in process'. The Board, which conducts annual exams for Classes 10 and 12 for more than 25 lakh students from across India and abroad, released the admit card for private candidates recently.

"This is that time of the year we release the admit card for the Board exams which are scheduled to be in March. We are in the process of releasing the admit card for regular candidates," the official told NDTV.

"The admit cards for regular candidates will be released for the schools. Individual admit cards will not be released," the official added.

The official also said the link to download the CBSE admit cards will be available on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE admit card 2018: Download link for private candidates

The admit card or intimation link for the private candidates can be downloaded from the link provided here:

Follow these steps to download your admit cards:

Step 1 : Click on the link given above

Step 2 : Choose a region

Step 3: Then choose any of the options given there (application number or previous roll number and year or candidate name)

Step 4: Enter the option you have chosen

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Download your CBSE admit card from the next page open

In another development, the CBSE decided to issue an 'instruction module' to all schools to deter students from cheating during the Board exams. The module was being worked on for quite some time and it has reached its final form on Friday, the official told IANS.

