CBSE 12th Result 2026: How Grace Marks And Moderation Policy Affect Scores?

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon. This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the board examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Once declared, students will be able to check their scorecards on CBSE Official Website and CBSE Results Portal.

As the evaluation process reaches its final stage, many students are trying to understand how CBSE prepares the final marks and how moderation, grace marks, and grading systems can influence their scores.

What Is Moderation Policy in CBSE 12th Result 2026?

The moderation policy plays an important role in the preparation of the CBSE 12th Result 2026. Board exams are conducted using different question paper sets. So the difficulty level may vary slightly between papers. CBSE applies moderation during the evaluation process.

This policy ensures that students are not affected by unexpectedly difficult questions or differences in evaluation standards at various centres. It also helps maintain balance in marking across subjects and years.

The following are the uses of moderation according to CBSE's framework"

Compensate students for ambiguous or incorrect questions

Balance differences in paper difficulty levels

Reduce variation caused by different evaluators

Maintain consistency in pass percentages

Ensure fair marking standards for all students

How Grace Marks Affect CBSE 12th Result 2026?

Apart from moderation, CBSE may also award grace marks in special situations. These marks are usually given when a student misses the passing marks by a very small margin or when certain questions in the exam paper are found to be unclear or incorrect.

Grace marks are provided according to the board's internal rules and are intended to help deserving students without lowering academic standards. However, CBSE generally does not disclose the exact number of grace marks awarded to individual students.

What Is Relative Grading in CBSE Class 12?

CBSE also follows a relative grading system while preparing the Class 12 results. Instead of depending only on fixed percentage ranges, grades are often decided based on the overall performance of students in a subject.

This system helps create balance during years when exams are either tougher or easier than usual. It also reduces stress among students by focusing more on overall performance rather than very small score differences.

The CBSE 12th Result 2026 expected shortly. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates related to scorecards, pass percentages, toppers, and re-evaluation details.