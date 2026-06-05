CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: Board Clarifies Marks Calculation Rule For Over-Attempted Questions

CBSE 12th Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important clarification regarding the marks calculation process after several students raised concerns about differences between the marks visible in their evaluated answer sheets and the final scores awarded in the CBSE Class 12 Results 2026. The board explained that such discrepancies are often linked to questions that contain internal choices, where students are required to attempt only a specific number of questions but sometimes answer more than required.

Why Students Are Seeing Mark Differences?

After accessing scanned copies of their answer books, many students noticed that the total marks written on the answer sheets appeared different from the final marks reflected in the result. This led to confusion and questions about the evaluation process.

CBSE clarified that the issue is generally related to over-attempted questions. In subjects where internal choices are provided, students are expected to answer only the prescribed number of questions. However, if a student attempts additional questions, the board follows a specific rule while calculating marks.

Only the highest marks obtained among the attempted options are counted. The marks of the remaining extra answers are excluded from the final total.

Official Notice Here

CBSE Marks Calculation Rule for Over-Attempted Questions

According to CBSE, answers that are not considered in the final evaluation are marked as "Over Attempt." These excluded marks are indicated with an asterisk (*) on the answer sheet.

The board shared an example from a Chemistry answer script. If a question contains an internal choice between two parts and a student attempts both, the higher score is included in the final calculation. The lower score is marked with an asterisk and is not added to the total marks.

For instance, if a student scores three marks in one option and two marks in the other, only the three marks are counted. The two marks are treated as an over-attempt and excluded from the final result calculation.

Also Check: When Are CBSE Re-evaluation Results Expected?

CBSE has urged students to carefully review the asterisk markings and footnotes provided on their answer sheets before recalculating their totals. The board emphasized that understanding this marking system can help students avoid unnecessary confusion regarding their scores.