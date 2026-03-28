CBSE 12th Business Studies Exam 2026: Check Difficulty Level And Analysis

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Business Studies exam today, March 28, 2026. According to educators, the MCQs were slightly lengthy and required careful reading, though they were not conceptually difficult.

Pawan Talati of Vidyagyaan School, Bulandshahr noted that the four-mark section included more case-based questions and described the paper as easy to moderate.

"The CBSE Business Studies Board paper this year came as a pleasant surprise. Compared to last year, there was a higher proportion of direct and straightforward questions, making the paper largely accessible.

The MCQs were slightly lengthy and required careful reading, though not conceptually difficult. Around 50 per cent of the 6-mark questions were direct, and the case studies were simple and easy to interpret. A similar trend was seen in the 3-mark questions, while the 4-mark section had more case-based questions, which were still manageable." Talati said.

Mr. Udayraj Joshi, PGT Business Studies at Lancers Army Schools said it was a "perfectly calibrated" assessment that struck a delicate balance between academic rigor and student accessibility.

"The primary highlight of today's paper was its equitable distribution of difficulty. In a subject that serves as a critical pillar for future entrepreneurs and corporate leaders, it was heartening to see a structure that didn't feel "lopsided." Instead, it ensured that every student-regardless of their starting point-had a genuine opportunity to showcase their learning and improve their overall aggregate." Joshi said.

Anu Bansal, PGT Business Studies and Economics, Satya School, Gurugram said the paper was entirely based on NCERT content, with no questions beyond the prescribed syllabus.

"The Business Studies Board Examination 2026 was of a moderate level of difficulty and reflected a well-balanced, systematically structured design in accordance with the CBSE examination pattern and NCERT guidelines." Bansal said.