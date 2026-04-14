CBSE 10th Results 2026 Anytime Soon, Preparations Complete, Confirm Officials

CBSE 10th Results 2026 Soon: Amid growing anticipation over the imminent declaration of CBSE Class 10 board results, officials have told NDTV that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has completed all preparations and the results may be announced at any time on short notice. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time.

Indications of an imminent announcement have also emerged from DigiLocker, which has advised students not to wait until the result day and to set up their accounts in advance, suggesting that the results are likely to be released soon.

In a post on X, DigiLocker said, "Don't wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready."

In a separate note, it further stated, "Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker's issued documents section after the results are published. Get your result instantly. No stress. No queues."

There is significant buzz around the CBSE board results, with expectations that the announcement could be made at any moment. Over 25 lakh students are awaiting the results, which will play a crucial role in determining their academic pathways. The outcome will also clarify whether students need to appear for the Session 2 Class 10 board examinations.

Last year, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 were declared on May 13. However, this year, Class 10 results are expected to be released earlier than Class 12 due to the upcoming second phase of board examinations (Session 2), scheduled for May 2026.

Once declared, students can access their results on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to check their results.

Other Ways To Access Results

Apart from official websites, results will also be available through:

DigiLocker (results.digilocker.gov.in)

UMANG app (umang.gov.in)

SMS and IVRS services

Digital mark sheets and certificates will be issued via DigiLocker shortly after the declaration.