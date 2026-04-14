CBSE 10th Result 2026 Shortly: Here's How To Download Results Through DigiLocker

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results shortly, with nearly 25 lakh students awaiting the outcome.

Ahead of the declaration, DigiLocker has issued an advisory urging students to create and activate their accounts in advance to ensure instant access to their scorecards once released. The platform has cautioned against last-minute rush, signalling that the results could be declared anytime soon.

DigiLocker Advisory To Students

DigiLocker has issued key instructions, particularly for students who do not have an APAAR ID. Such students can create their accounts through the CBSE services portal using credentials provided by their schools.

Students whose APAAR IDs are already linked with CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section after the results are announced. The platform emphasised that students will be able to access their results without delays or queues.

Steps To Create DigiLocker Account

Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in

Click on "Get Started"

Enter required details and the access code provided by the school

Verify mobile number using OTP

Activate the account

Digital marksheets and certificates will be issued via DigiLocker shortly after the declaration.

Result Date Yet To Be Confirmed

CBSE has not officially announced the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 results. However, an early release is being anticipated in view of the second phase of board examinations (Session 2), scheduled for May 2026.

Where To Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin to access their results.

Other Ways To Access Results

UMANG app

SMS services

IVRS facility

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and follow official updates for timely access to their results.