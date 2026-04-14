CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Shortly: These States And Cities Dominated Last Year

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: As the countdown to the CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 enters its final phase, online searches have surged, with queries around the results dominating Google trends. Anticipation is at an all-time high as the expected declaration approaches, keeping over 25 lakh students on edge as they await their scores from one of the country's largest school examinations.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced an official result date, all eyes remain on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as DigiLocker for instant access to scorecards.

A recent post by DigiLocker on X has further fuelled speculation about an imminent announcement. "Don't wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready," the platform said, indicating that results could be declared anytime soon.

DigiLocker also clarified that students without an APAAR ID will need to create their accounts, while those with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets directly in the 'Issued Documents' section after the results are published.

How To Check CBSE Results 2026 On DigiLocker

Students can access their results on DigiLocker using the following steps:

Log in to DigiLocker using Aadhaar credentials

Access mark sheets in the 'Issued Documents' section after results are declared

Enter the 6-digit access code provided by the school

Contact the school if the code has not been received (add a leading zero if it is a 5-digit code)

Verify details, enter mobile number, and validate via OTP

The DigiLocker account will be activated, and mark sheets will be available after result declaration

With the declaration expected shortly, discussions around past trends, pass percentages, and top-performing regions have intensified.

Take a look at the states and cities that have consistently led CBSE results:

Southern States Lead The Performance Charts

An analysis of the 2025 results highlights the strong performance of southern regions. In the Class 12 examinations, Lakshadweep topped the chart with a perfect 100% pass percentage. Telangana followed with 99.73%, while Andhra Pradesh recorded 99.51%.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu also featured among the top-performing regions, maintaining their consistent academic record.

In the Class 10 results, Tamil Nadu and Kerala jointly secured the top position with an impressive pass percentage of 99.86%, further underlining the dominance of southern states.

Thiruvananthapuram Maintains Top Rank Streak

Among cities, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) has remained a consistent top performer. Except for 2025, the city held the number one position in both Class 10 and Class 12 results from 2022 to 2024.

Chennai and Vijayawada have also regularly featured among the top three cities. Bengaluru has remained a strong contender, frequently securing leading positions. In 2024, Vijayawada ranked second, while Bengaluru secured the second position in 2022 and 2023. Chennai maintained its presence in the top three across these years.

Region-wise Pass Percentage - 2025 Regions (Full Subjects)

Delhi Shows Mixed Performance

Delhi's performance has seen fluctuations in recent years. In the Class 12 results of 2025, East Delhi and West Delhi were ranked 7th and 8th, respectively, reflecting a slight decline compared to earlier years.

However, the Class 10 results presented a more positive trend. West Delhi secured the 5th position, while East Delhi ranked 6th in 2025, marking an improvement after previously being outside the top 10.

How To Check CBSE Results 2026

Students can check their results through the following platforms once declared:

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Access results via the UMANG app or DigiLocker

Whether the CBSE Results 2026 follow a similar pattern or see new states and cities emerge at the top will become clear once the results are declared.