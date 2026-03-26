CBSE Likely To Release Class 10 Exam 2026 Result In Mid-April, Report Says

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 by mid-April, according to The Indian Express, citing sources. The board has reportedly completed the evaluation of answer sheets, and teachers are currently carrying out re-verification of marks.

This year, the results are expected to be declared earlier, following a fast-tracked assessment process and in view of the second board exams scheduled in May. Last year, CBSE declared Class 10 and 12 results on May 13; however, an official date for this year is yet to be announced.

Once declared, students will be able to check their results at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The results will be available as a scorecard in PDF format. Students can also collect the official CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 from their respective schools.

Where To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can check their results on official websites by entering details such as Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and the security pin displayed on the screen.

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

DigiLocker App - Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, this app allows students to access digital certificates and mark sheets.

UMANG App - The UMANG mobile application on Android and iOS devices also provides access to CBSE results.

CBSE will provide digital academic documents via its repository Parinam Manjusha, integrated with DigiLocker. These include:

Mark sheet-cum-certificate

Migration certificate

Skill certificate (where applicable)

Digital documents will be available shortly after results are declared at cbse.digilocker.gov.in.

Other Ways To Check CBSE Results

Call: 24300699 (Delhi subscribers), 011-24300699 (other parts of India)

SMS Facility:

For Class 10: cbse10 <roll number> <school number> <centre number> → Send to 7738299899

For Class 12: cbse12 <roll number> <school number> <centre number> → Send to 7738299899

Results will also be accessible through Google Search and the SMS Organiser app.

Details To Be Announced With Results

Along with the results, CBSE will release a detailed press note containing key examination statistics, including:

Total number of schools and exam centres

Overall pass percentage

Region-wise pass percentage

Performance of candidates across regions

Institution-wise comparative performance (JNV, KV, independent, government, government-aided schools)

Performance of Children With Special Needs (CWSN)

Number of students scoring above 90% and 95%

Number of candidates placed in the compartment category

Gender-wise and state-wise candidate distribution

Compartment Exams

Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations. The schedule will be announced after the declaration of results.

Result Announcement Dates (Last Three Years)

Academic Year Result Date 2025 May 13 2024 May 13 2023 May 12

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are ongoing and will conclude on April 10. Both classes began exams on February 17.

Once the exams conclude, attention turns to the announcement of results. For students, these results play a crucial role in determining their next steps, including admissions to schools and colleges, as well as guiding them in planning and preparing for their chosen career streams, including competitive fields such as medical and engineering.