CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result Out

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019 @cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE has declared the class 10 compartment result. Candidates can check the CBSE compartment result at cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 1,38,705 students were placed in compartment this year after the class 10 board exam results were out. After CBSE releases the result for class 10 compartment exam, it will provide the opportunity for students to apply for verification of marks, apply to obtain photocopy of answer sheets, and re-evaluation. Candidates can check the CBSE 10th compartment result using their roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result

This year, CBSE had released class 10 board examination result on May 6, 2019. In CBSE class 10 result, the pass percentage was 92.45 and girls outperformed boys by a margin of 2.31 per cent.

Out of total 17,74,299 lakh students registered for the CBSE class 10 board exam 1,38,705 students have got compartment. This year saw a 3.57 per cent decrease in the students who did not qualify but got compartment.

The CBSE class 12 compartment result was declared on July 19.

