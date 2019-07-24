CBSE 10th Compartment Result Released; Direct Link Here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result has been released on the official website

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 10 compartment exam result. The result has been released on the official result website for CBSE. This year 1,38,705 students had received compartment in class 10 board examination. CBSE had released the 12th compartment result on July 19. Students who appeared in the CBSE 10th compartment exam can check their result using the direct link given below.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: Direct Link

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: cbseresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link for Senior School Examination Result 2019- Compartment.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students who appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exam will also be provided the opportunity for students to apply for verification of marks, apply to obtain photocopy of answer sheets, and re-evaluation. The schedule for verification and re-evaluation will be released by the board soon on its official website.

This year, CBSE had released class 10 board examination result on May 6, 2019. In 10th board exam, 91.10 per cent students passed with 13 students securing 499 out of 500 marks.

