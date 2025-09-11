CAT 2025 Registration Window To Close In Two Days: Here's What Students Should Know

The registration window for CAT 2025 will close on September 13, 2025, at iimcat.ac.in. Aspirants planning to pursue an MBA in 2026 at the IIMs or other leading B-schools must complete their applications on time. The exam is scheduled for November 30, 2025, with results expected in January 2026.

Here are the key points candidates should keep in mind:

1. Start With a Strategy

Only a few months remain. Break down your schedule across Quantitative Aptitude, VARC, and DILR. Weekly targets can help you stay on track. Even beginners can cover fundamentals in 6-8 weeks with steady practice.

2. Focus on Weak Spots

Avoid the trap of revising only your strong areas. Dedicate extra time to difficult sections-whether Reading Comprehension, Arithmetic, or Logical Puzzles.

3. Build Communication Skills

CAT is just the first stage. Post-exam, candidates face GD and PI rounds. Start strengthening communication now-read newspapers, practise speaking, and work on English fluency.

4. Take Mock Tests Seriously

Mocks are the best preparation tool. Begin with 1-2 tests weekly, analyse mistakes, and work on accuracy. Closer to the exam, attempt full-length timed mocks to improve speed and stamina.

5. Explore Your Options

While IIMs remain the prime target, don't overlook other reputed institutes such as FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR Mumbai, and IIT B-schools. Research their cut-offs, placements, and fee structures early.

6. Maintain Consistency

Balance study with revision and rest to avoid burnout. Daily consistency matters more than last-minute cramming.

7. Stay Updated

Check the official website regularly for admit card releases, pattern changes, and announcements. Missing an update could mean losing an entire year.

With registration closing soon, the priority is to apply first and then focus on disciplined preparation. Consistent practice, timely mock tests, and a clear strategy can help you secure your dream MBA seat in 2026.

