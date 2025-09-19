IIM-CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Apply Directly Here, Check Top Non-IIM Colleges

IIM-CAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozihkode will close the registration process for Common Aptitude Test (CAT)-2025 tomorrow, September 20. Candidates aiming to pursue post-graduation in Management can apply for the test on the official website of the IIM-CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

Apply For The IIM-CAT 2025 Test

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "New Candidate Registration".

A new page will open.

Enter your name, date of birth, email address, country, mobile number and generate OTP.

After verifying yourself, you may be required to enter more details.

Once your fill the required details, you will be successfully registered for the exam.

The admit card will be available to download from November 5, 2025 on the official website. The CAT-2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025 in three shifts and result is tentatively scheduled to be released in January, 2026.