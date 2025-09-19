Advertisement

IIM-CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Apply Directly Here, Check Top Non-IIM Colleges

IIM-CAT 2025 Test Registration: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is ranked as the best Non-IIM college in India for Management programs.

IIM CAT Registration 2025: The admit card will be available to download from November 5, 2025

IIM-CAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozihkode will close the registration process for Common Aptitude Test (CAT)-2025 tomorrow, September 20. Candidates aiming to pursue post-graduation in Management can apply for the test on the official website of the IIM-CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

Apply For The IIM-CAT 2025 Test

  • Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "New Candidate Registration".
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter your name, date of birth, email address, country, mobile number and generate OTP.
  • After verifying yourself, you may be required to enter more details.
  • Once your fill the required details, you will be successfully registered for the exam.

Study in a Non-IIM College? Check the top Non-IIM Colleges In India 2025

  • Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  • Management Development Institute
  • XLRI - Xavier School of Management
  • Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  • Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
  • S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
  • Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

The admit card will be available to download from November 5, 2025 on the official website. The CAT-2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025 in three shifts and result is tentatively scheduled to be released in January, 2026.

