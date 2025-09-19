IIM-CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Apply Directly Here, Check Top Non-IIM Colleges

IIM CAT Registration 2025: The admit card will be available to download from November 5, 2025
IIM-CAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozihkode will close the registration process for Common Aptitude Test (CAT)-2025 tomorrow, September 20. Candidates aiming to pursue post-graduation in Management can apply for the test on the official website of the IIM-CAT, iimcat.ac.in.
Apply For The IIM-CAT 2025 Test
- Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on "New Candidate Registration".
- A new page will open.
- Enter your name, date of birth, email address, country, mobile number and generate OTP.
- After verifying yourself, you may be required to enter more details.
- Once your fill the required details, you will be successfully registered for the exam.
Study in a Non-IIM College? Check the top Non-IIM Colleges In India 2025
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Management Development Institute
- XLRI - Xavier School of Management
- Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
- S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
The admit card will be available to download from November 5, 2025 on the official website. The CAT-2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025 in three shifts and result is tentatively scheduled to be released in January, 2026.