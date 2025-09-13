CAT 2025 Registration Date Extended, Check Important Dates, Top IIM Colleges Here

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozihkode has extended the registration date for Common Aptitude Test (CAT)-2025 to September 20. Candidates aspiring to join the top management colleges across India can apply for the test on the official website of the IIM-CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT-2025 registration was scheduled to close today, September 13 but has been extended.

The admit card will be downloadable from November 5, 2025 on the official website for the CAT-2025 examination scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025 in three shifts. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released in January, 2026.

IIM CAT Registration 2025: How To Apply For The Test?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "New Candidate Registration".

A new page will open.

Enter your name, date of birth, email address, country, mobile number and generate OTP.

After verifying yourself, you may be required to enter more details.

Once your fill the required details, you will be successfully registered for the exam.

Top IIM Colleges For CAT 2025

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad- Rank 1

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore- Rank 2

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode- Rank 3

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow- Rank 5

Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai- Rank 6

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta- Rank 7

Indian Institute of Management Indore- Rank 8

Indian Institute of Management Raipur- Rank 15

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappall- Rank 16

The examination will be conducted in 170 cities across India and candidates will be able to select up to five preferred examination centres.