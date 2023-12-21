CAT 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon, Check Details

CAT 2023 Results will be released at iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is likely to declare the results of the Common Admission Test, 2023 (CAT 2023) in the last week of December. Last year, the answer key for CAT 2022 was published on December 1, with the results declared on December 21. This year, the provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2023. Consequently, it is anticipated that the results will be announced during the final week of December.



The CAT exam was held on November 26, 2023. Those who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - iimcat.ac.in. The CAT examination took place in three sessions across 375 test centres in 167 cities nationwide. Approximately 2.88 lakh students took the exam this year.

While the official announcement suggests the possibility of a tentative date sheet being released in January, there is also anticipation that the results might be disclosed in the final week of December. Candidates are advised to stay informed and regularly check for updates on the IIM CAT result 2023 page.



To access the CAT result 2023, follow these steps:

Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Locate and click on the CAT 2023 Result link on the homepage.

Upon clicking, a new page will display on your screen.

Input login credentials and click the submit button.

After entering details, the result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.



Details included in the CAT result 2023 are as follows: