Explore MBA Entrance Exams Beyond CAT 2023 For Business School Admission

To get admission to leading business schools, such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), students usually undergo the (CAT), which concluded on November 26. CAT allows entry into over 100 management institutes nationwide, including the prestigious 21 IIMs. However, due to the limited availability of seats in IIMs, aspiring management candidates have alternative entrance exams for admission to other reputable institutions.

These exams include the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), and Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test (NMAT). Several top business schools require specific exams for admission. For instance, XLRI Jamshedpur uses XAT, SIBM Pune relies on SNAP, and the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies uses NMAT. Many other business schools also consider performance in these exams as a selection criterion. Some exams offer additional preparation time as they are conducted later than CAT.

XAT:

XAT, the second most prestigious management entrance exam after CAT, is conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur. The scores attained by students in this exam are utilised by over 100 institutes across India. The application deadline for XAT 2024 was extended until December 10, 2023, with the exam scheduled for January 7, 2024.

MH-CET:

MH-CET is essential for those aspiring to enter top colleges in Mumbai and Pune University. JBIMS and Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, among others, consider MH-CET scores. The notification for MH-CET is anticipated in January/February 2024, with the exam likely in March/April 2024.

SNAP:

SNAP, conducted by the Symbiosis Society, serves as a prerequisite for entry into B-schools under Symbiosis International University. SNAP is crucial for MBA aspirants, with various colleges like SIBM Pune, SCMHRD Pune, and SIBM Bangalore considering its scorecard.

NMAT:

NMAT is essential for admission to NM Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, offering General MBA, Banking, Capital Markets, and HRM. It is conducted in an online format.

Other exams such as CMAT, MAT, and CUET also play a significant role. CUET (PG) 2024, scheduled for March/April 2024, is recommended for those pursuing an MBA in HR at TISS or healthcare management at TISS.