Maharashtra Leads The CAT Results With Highest Top Rankers

Maharashtra has emerged as the leading state in the country in the recently released Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results with four highest rankers. The state has four top 100 percentile scorers. Telangana follows second with two 100 percentile scorers. Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh each have one 100 percentile scorer.

Maharashtra yet again bagged the top notch In the 99.99 percentile range with nine students getting the second highest score. The third highest score of 99.98 percentile was again bagged by highest number of students from Maharashtra. Around eight students from the state got the highest score of 99.98 percentile.

Delhi is leading second in the 99.99 percentile range with 7 scorers. The second highest leading states in the 99.98 percentile range are Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Delhi with each having three scorers in that range.

Of the total 14 toppers in the 100 percentile range, 11 are from the engineering background and only three are from non-engineering subject. Males have yet again dominated the CAT results as all the top rankers in the three percentile range are bagged by male candidates. Only one female student has scored 99.99 percentile.

The results for the CAT 2023 were declared on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of around 3.28 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 88%. Out of the 2.88 lakh candidates who had taken the exam, 36% were females, 64% males, and 5 candidates represent Transgender.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will soon release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes. Apart from IIMs, 91 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2023 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.