CAT 2023 Result Declared By IIM Lucknow, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

CAT 2023 Result: This year, a total of over 2.88 lakh students took the examination.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), has announced the result of the Common Admission Test, 2023 (CAT 2023). Those who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using login credentials. The examination was conducted on November 26, 2023, in 375 test centres across 167 cities nationwide. This year, a total of over 2.88 lakh students took the test. Admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs offered by over 1,200 B-schools and 21 IIMs will be determined by the CAT 2023 score.

To access the CAT result 2023, follow these steps:

Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Locate and click on the CAT 2023 Result link on the homepage.

Upon clicking, a new page will display on your screen.

Input login credentials and click the submit button.

After entering details, the result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.



Details included in the CAT result 2023 are as follows:



CAT 2023 registration number/user ID

Candidate's name

Category

Gender

Date of birth

Date and time of the examination

Candidate contact details and email ID

CAT scaled score (overall)

CAT score (section-wise)

CAT percentile score (section-wise)

CAT percentile score (overall)

Scorecard validity

In January 2024, the IIMs will initiate the shortlisting process for personal interviews. Simultaneously, other MBA colleges will also start their admission and selection processes during this period.

Institutions that accept CAT scores include:

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Amritsar

IIM Bangalore

IIM Bodh Gaya

IIM Calcutta

IIM Indore

IIM Jammu

IIM Kashipur

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Lucknow

IIM Mumbai

IIM Nagpur

IIM Raipur

IIM Ranchi

IIM Rohtak

IIM Sambalpur

IIM Shillong

IIM Sirmaur

IIM Tiruchirappalli

IIM Udaipur

IIM Visakhapatnam

The preliminary answer key for the CAT 2023 was issued on December 5, and candidates had the opportunity to submit objections until December 8.

While the official announcement suggested the possibility of a tentative date sheet being released in January, there was anticipation that the results might be disclosed in the last week of December.