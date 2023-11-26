Top IIMs In 2023: Rankings, Admission, Tuition Fees, Placements

IIM Ahmedabad maintains its top position, according to the NIRF ranking for 2023.

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-Lucknow) is conducting the computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) today in three sessions. The test consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. This test is a prerequisite for enrollment in MBA programmes offered by 20 IIMs and over 1,200 B-schools in India.

IIM admission criteria

IIM admission is based on three key parameters: CAT scores, written ability tests (WAT) or group discussions (GD), personal interviews (PI), and academic records. Candidates meeting the cut-off in CAT results are shortlisted for WAT and PI. Final admission decisions consider the candidate's overall profile, including CAT score, academic achievements, work experience, category, and WAT/PI scores.

Although the IIMs do not disclose the CAT cutoffs publicly, a usual requirement for admission to the institute is a percentile score of 95-100. Access to the cutoffs is restricted to candidate account logins. These cutoffs fluctuate annually due to factors like candidate numbers, exam difficulty, and past trends. Prospective IIM students should target achieving a CAT score of at least 90 percentile and higher.

Top IIMs in India

There are a total of 21 IIMs, with 10 publicly owned. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kozhikode are among the top-ranking institutions in the country, with CAT being the most accepted entrance exam for these prestigious IIMs.

Rankings and revised positions

According to the NIRF ranking for 2023, IIM Ahmedabad maintains its top position, and IIM Raipur notably improves from 14th to 11th place. IIM Ahmedabad also records the highest annual average package, reaching Rs 30 lakh per annum (LPA).

Top specialisations:

Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Sales & Marketing, IT & Systems, etc.

Eligibility criteria for IIMs

The eligibility criteria for IIM MBA/PGP courses include graduation with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PWD/DA categories). Candidates awaiting their final year results are also eligible to apply.

NIRF ranking for top IIMs

The NIRF ranking is based on parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception.

Admission details for selected IIMs

IIM Ahmedabad

Admission fee: Rs 25 lakh

Seats: 50

Entrance exam: CAT, GATE

Graduation with 50% aggregate

IIM Udaipur

Admission fee: Rs 19 lakh

Seats: 378

Entrance exam: CAT

Graduation with 50% aggregate

IIM Ranchi

Admission Fee: Rs 4 lakh

Entrance exam: CAT, IPMAT, SAT India

Graduation with 50% - 60% aggregate

IIM Jammu

Admission fee: Rs 11 lakh

Seats: 420

Entrance exam: CAT

Graduation with 50% aggregate

IIM Raipur

Admission fee: Rs 14 lakh

Entrance exam: CAT

Graduation with 50% aggregate

Details on the MBA admission fee and highest annual packages for selected IIMs:



IIM MBA admission fee Highest Annual package

IIM Ahmedabad Rs 25 lakh Rs 30 LPA

IIM Raipur Rs 14 lakh Rs 20 LPA

IIM Visakhapatnam Rs 16 lakh Rs 16 LPA

IIM Amritsar Rs 13 lakh Rs 16 LPA

IIM Udaipur Rs 19 lakh Rs 19 LPA

IIM Bodhgaya Rs 10 lakh Rs 16 LPA

IIM Sambalpur Rs 11 lakh Rs 16 LPA

College name NIRF 2023