IIM Bangalore See Significant Increase In Female Student Enrollment

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has observed a significant increase in female enrollment across its premier courses. A total of 535 students have enrolled in the Postgraduate Program in Management (PGP), and 72 students have enrolled in the Postgraduate Program in Business Analytics (PGPBA), with female students constituting 40% of the total intake. These students commenced their studies at the institute on June 10.

They have been admitted to the two-year full-time courses offered by the college. Additionally, 23 students have joined the institute for the PhD program, with 12 of them being female, representing over 50% of the current batch.

"Out of the total PGP students admitted, 11 are international students. This year, we see a remarkable increase in the number of female students, constituting 40% of the intake, which marks the highest percentage in the last 18 years. The average work experience for PGP and PGPBA students stands at 27 months and 20 months, respectively. Moreover, the average ages for PGP and PGPBA students are 26 years and 24 years, respectively. Among the admitted students, 73% come from engineering backgrounds, 14% from commerce, and 6% each from arts and science backgrounds," stated Professor Kunal Dasgupta, Chairperson of Admissions & Financial Aid, and faculty member of Economics at IIMB.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is renowned for its excellence in management studies in India. It was established under the IIM Act of 2017.