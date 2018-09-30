CAT 2018 Image Correction Window Closes Soon @ Iimcat.ac.in; What's Next

CAT 2018 Image Correction Window Ends Soon @ Iimcat.ac.in

IIM Calcutta, the official organiser of the CAT 2018 exam, has opened the window for uploading the proper image for the candidates who had registered for the entrance examination which has been held for admission to various business schools including IIMs across the country. The window will be closed today. The facility to upload your good quality images is available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2018 image correction window was opened two days before, on September 27.

"Candidates with improper/blur photographs can login and re-upload their photograph from Sep 27, 2018 (10:00 AM) to Sep 30, 2018 (5:00 PM)," said a notification posted on the official website of the exam.

This facility is available for whose candidates who have completed their CAT 2018 registration successfully by September 26.

"This is valid only for those candidates who have paid applicable Registration Fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2018 before the specified deadline," the official website said.

What's Next?

According to the plans by IIM Calcutta, CAT 2018 admit card download process will begin on October 24 at 01:00 PM, one month before the exam. CAT 2018 exam will be held on November 25, 2018.

