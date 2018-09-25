CAT 2018 Online Registration Ends Tomorrow

CAT 2018 registration will end tomorrow

The last date to register for CAT 2018 exam is tomorrow. Candidates will be able to register for the exam till 5:00 pm tomorrow. Those who qualify the eligibility criteria can apply for the computer-based exam on the official website. The exam will be conducted on November 25, 2018 and admit card download for the exam will begin from October 24, 2018.

Candidates who complete the application process and submit the application fee within the deadline would be allowed to edit their photographs after the application deadline ends. Candidates who have uploaded improper or blurred photographs in their application form will be able to re-upload their photograph from Sep 27, 2018 (10:00 AM) to Sep 30, 2018 (5:00 PM).

At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any four Test Cities as per their preference from the drop down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the four preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city.

CAT 2018 will be conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs which include Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP), and Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM).

Apart form the 20 IIMs, several non-IIMs also accept CAT score for shortlisting candidates for selection rounds for admission to MBA programmes.

