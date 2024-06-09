CAPF Head Constable, ASI Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 1,526 Vacancies

The Border Security Force (BSF) is seeking applications for the recruitment of 1,283 head constables (HC) in ministerial and combatant roles, as well as 243 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) in stenography across various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, and AR. The application process commenced on June 9 and will close on July 7.

CAPF ASI Steno Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Click the "Apply Online" link provided below or visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Complete the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the application fee.

Print a copy of the completed application form.

CAPF ASI Steno Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The age limit for the CAPF HC Ministerial and ASI Steno Recruitment 2024 is 18-25 years.

Educational qualifications required for the posts are:

HC (Ministerial): 1,283 vacancies, requires 12th pass with Stenography skills.

ASI (Steno): 243 vacancies, requires 12th pass with Typing proficiency.

CAPF Head Constable, ASI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Written Examination

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Skill Test (Typing/Stenography)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

CAPF Head Constable, ASI Recruitment 2024: Paper structure

The examination will cover subjects such as Hindi/English Language, General Intelligence, Numerical Aptitude, Clerical Aptitude, and Basic Computer skills.

Candidates will receive their e-admit cards via email and can also download them from the BSF Recruitment Portal at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. It's advised to regularly check the BSF website for updates and to bring two color copies of the e-admit card to each stage of the examination.

CAPF Head Constable, ASI Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant): 29,200-92,300

Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) and Havildar (Clerk): 25,500-81,100

Check detailed notification here