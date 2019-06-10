Calicut University B.Ed Results Released. Direct Link Here

Calicut University B.Ed results can be found on cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University B.Ed results: Calicut University has released the Bachelor of Education results on its official website. The Calicut University B.Ed results can be accessed from the official link hosted by the Pareeksha Bhavan. The links are available on uoc.ac.in. A direct link to the Calicut University B.Ed results can also be found on the Pariksha Bhavan link, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University B.Ed results: Direct link

Click on the link given here to download your Calicut University B.Ed results:

Calicut University B.Ed results direct link

Calicut University B.Ed results: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your B.Ed results from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University, uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results link provided on the homepage (provided under the Parikshabhavan tag)

Step 3: On next page, click on the B.Ed results link

Step 4: On next page (the direct link is provided above), enter your exam details

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Download your Calicut University B.Ed results from next page.

The University of Calicut is the largest University in Kerala. Established in the year 1968, it is the second university to be set up in Kerala. With 30 post graduate departments and 426 colleges it has become a beacon of hope and enlightenment for hundreds of thousands of young men and women in North Kerala.

