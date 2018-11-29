Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

Calcutta University or University of Calcutta has announced the provisional pre-publication status of marksfor Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Bachelor of Science Part 1 (Major/ Honours) examination 2018 today on the official results website of the varsity. The Calcutta University has hosted the provisional pre-publication status of marks for B.A./ B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/ Major) exam on its result portal, wbresults.nic.in.

University of Calcutta had announced the results for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017 on the official results website of the varsity in July, 2018.

University Of Calcutta CU Results 2018: How to check B.A./ B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/ Major) results

The students may follow these steps to check their CU BA, BSc Part 1 (Honours/ Major) results:

Step One : Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.

Step Two : Click on the link 'B.A./ B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/ Major) Examination, 2018'.

Step Three : Enter roll number and submit.

Step Four : Check your results

Immediately after downloading the online marksheet candidates should check the entries. Errors, if any, should be rectified from the University authorities at the earliest.

