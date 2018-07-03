Calcutta University B.Com Part 3 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

Calcutta University BCom Part 3 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

CU Result 2018: Calcutta University or University of Calcutta has announced the results for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part 3 (Honours) Examination 2018 today on the official results website of the varsity. The Calcutta University B.Com part 3 results are hosted at the official results partner website of the varsity, wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can access the Calcutta University B.Com part 3 results from the official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. University of Calcutta had announced the results for Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017 on the official results website of the varsity in January.

Before this, Calcutta University announced B.Com. Part-I (Supplementary) Examination, 2017 results on June 28, 2018 at 3 PM and results of B.A./B.Sc. Part-III (Honours/Major) Examination, 2018 on June 28, 2018 at 3 PM.

Earlier , University of Calcutta had declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part -I (Honours and Major) Examination, 2017 on December 2, 2017.

University Of Calcutta CU Results 2017: How to check B.com Part 3 results

The students may follow these steps to check their CU B.Com part 3 results:

Step One : Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.

Step Two : Click on the link 'B.Com. Part-III (Honours) Examination, 2018'.

Step Three : Enter roll number and submit.

Step Four : Check your results.

