Calcutta University BA, B.Sc., B.Com. Part III General Exam Result Released

Calcutta University has released BA, B.Sc., B.Com. Part III result

University of Calcutta has released the BA, B.Sc., and B.Com. Part III General exam result. The BA, B.Sc., and B.Com. Part III result is available on the official result portal for government examinations conducted in West Bengal, wbresults.nic.in. Students would need their examination roll number to check their examination result. The result has been released for programmes under 1+1+1 system.

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc., B.Com. Part III Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official result portal: wbresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link for BA/B.Sc. Part III or B.Com. Part III exam.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part III Result: Direct Link

Calcutta University B.Com. Part III Result: Direct Link

Students are advised to download their marks statement from the official website and keep it safe until the official statement is released by the University.

Calcutta University released the BA, B.Sc., and B.Com. Honours/Major examination result on June 25, 2019.

The University had released the BA, B.Sc., and B.Com. Part I and II Supplementary examination 2018 result in May this year.

