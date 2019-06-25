Calcutta University Declares BA, BSc, BCom Part 3 Result

University of Calcutta has declared results for the BA/ BSc (Honours/ Major) Part 3 exam and BCom (Honours) part 3 exam. The result is available on the official website of West Bengal exam result at wbresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number. Candidates are suggested to save a copy of the result till official documents and mark sheet has not been issued by the University. The University had declared the results for BA/ BSc part 1, 2 supplementary exam in May. The results for BCom part 1,2 supplementary exam were declared in May as well.

Calcutta University Result: Know How To Check

The students may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.

Step Two : Click on the link "B.A./B.Sc. Part-III (Honours/Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)" and "B.Com. Part-III (Honours) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)"

Step Three : Enter roll number and submit.

Step Four : Check your results.

