ICAI Announces CA Exam Dates For Rescheduled Papers

ICAI, the CA exams conducting body has announced new dates for the rescheduled papers. The CA exams will now be conducted on November 19 and November 20 for the exams scheduled to be held on November 9 and November 11 respectively. The CA exams were postponed due to the closure of examination centres in the wake of Ayodhya verdict. The new dates have been notified on the official portal of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI, the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam regulator in the country.

"In partial modification of the Institute's Notification No. 13-CA(Exam)/N/2019 dated 16th August, 2019, it is notified that the Foundation, Paper 1, Final Examination [Old as well as New Scheme], Paper 5, IRM, Paper 1, INTT - AT, Paper 1, Intermediate / Intermediate (IPC), Paper - 5 which were postponed from the extant notified dates of 9th November 2019 and 11th November 2019, the said examinations in the said paper(s) shall now be held on 19th November 2019 (for earlier scheduled papers on 9th November 2019) and 20th November 2019 (for earlier scheduled papers on 11th November 2019) and as detailed below," the ICAI said in a statement.

The Institute has also clarified that the schedule of other examinations notified in August in respect of all other papers will remain the same.

"The examinations shall be carried out at the same examination centres and the admit card already issued shall be valid for appearance in the examinations on new dates," the ICAI notification regarding the CA exam dates said.

"Candidates are advised to take note of the above changes and regularly access the Institute's website i.e. www.icai.org for further updates," the CA exam date notification said.

