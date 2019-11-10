ICAI Exam Postponed. Details Here

ICAI exams scheduled for November 11 has been postponed to a future date.

In a fresh notification today, the ICAI, the professional body which conducts Chartered Accountants or CA exams, said the examinations scheduled for November 11 has been postponed to a future date. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI said schools and colleges in some part of the country to remain closed on Monday as the reason to reschedule ICAI exams. Schools and educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Karnataka remained closed on Saturday over the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit.

All schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed from Saturday to Monday, the state government said in a release.

The CA body, however said, the examinations scheduled for November 13 will be held as per the earlier schedule.

Before this, the ICAI has postponed all examinations namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2019 on all India basis, and abroad to a later date which will be announced separately.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"As the Schools and Colleges in some parts of the Country are going to be closed on Monday, the 11th November 2019, the ICAI Examination of Intermediate/ Intermediate (IPC), Paper-5, Advanced Accounting scheduled for Monday I.e. 11th November 2019 at all examination centres across India and Overseas stand postponed to a future date," the Institute said.

"It is also clarified that the examinations scheduled from 13th November 2019 onwards shall continue as per the schedule already announced. Candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org for latest updates," the statement from the Institute said.

