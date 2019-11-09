Chartered Accountant (CA) Exams Postponed

The ICAI would announce the new exam date later.

Chartered Accountant (CA) exams scheduled for today have been postponed. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the same "in view of the reports gathered through electronic media about closure of school and colleges at various parts of the country."

"All examinations of the ICAI namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, November 9th 2019 on all India basis, and abroad stand postponed to a later date which shall be announced separately," reads the notice released by the Chartered Accountants apex body, ICAI.

The ICAI would announce the new exam date later for CA Foundation and other programmes.

The exams have begun on November 1.

A month before the exams were slated to begin, rumors went viral on social media about the exams being postponed. The ICAI had asked the CA students to not to pay heed to such unfounded rumours and get misled. The admit cards for the exam were released in October.

Meanwhile ICAI has sought suggestions from CA candidates, on major issues like the system/ structure of the exam, the format of question paper, evaluation process of answer sheet, marking scheme among others. The suggestions can be submitted till November 10. In September, CA students protested outside ICAI's office in central Delhi for many days. They demanded re-evaluation of answer sheet and a change in the regulations to allow re-checking of the answer sheets.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.