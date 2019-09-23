CA Candidates Allege Error In Paper Evaluation, Demand Rechecking

CA students protest outside ICAI headquarter in Delhi demanding re-checking

CA students took to protesting outside the ICAI headquarters near ITO office in Delhi. The protesters have alleged error in evaluation of their answer sheets and are demanding re-checking of their papers. CA students who gathered outside ICAI headquarters held placards, some of which demanded a change in the procedure of paper-checking.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had released the CA Final and CA Foundation result on August 13 followed by the result for CA Intermediate exam on August 23, 2019.

Meanwhile, ICAI, after coming across some 'adverse reports' relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams, issued a clarification about the latest reforms adopted by the institute which includes switching to digital mode of evaluation.

The ICAI said all papers of CA Intermediate and Foundation level exams to be held in November 2019 and May 2020 will be put through the digital evaluation mode.

It also said digital evaluation will eliminate scope of any totalling errors and help in continuous review of performance of the examiners on real time basis and also generate analytical reports enabling quality control checks.

About the rumors doing round on social media, the Institute maintained that students should not pay heed to rumors as 'ICAI stand committed to fulfil their genuine concerns'.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.