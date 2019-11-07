ICAI Invites Suggestions For CA Exams

The Committee has decided to call for views and suggestions on CA exam from students.

The professional body of Chartered Accountants, ICAI, has invited suggestions from students and all stakeholders on CA exam processes and Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988 including the contentious 39(4). The option to submit suggestions on issues related to CA exams is open till November 10.

The suggestions should be brief and not more than 150 words, ICAI has said.

On September 26, ICAI had formed a committee to overlook the CA exam process after allegations came to the fore that the answer sheets have not been evaluated properly.

Feedback has been sought on major issues like the system/ structure of the exam, the format of question paper, evaluation process of answer sheet, marking scheme among others.

In September, CA students protested outside ICAI's office in central Delhi for many days. They demanded re-evaluation of answer sheet and a change in the regulations to allow re-checking of the answer sheets.

The CA examination comprises 16 papers; in eight of these papers there are 30 per cent multiple choice questions and 70 per cent questions are descriptive in nature.

As on September 27, the ICAI had received around 53,000 applications for showing answer sheets from around three lakh CA aspirants who undertook the exams conducted by the institute.

