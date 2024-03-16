ICAI To Announce New Chartered Accountancy Exam Schedule On March 19

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has notified the announcement of revised schedule for Chartered Accountancy exams. In an official notification, ICAI said that it will declare new dates for the conduct of CA exams on March 19 as the previous dates are coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement by the ICAI was made after the release of schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The elections are scheduled to be held from April 19 to June 1.

As per the official calendar released earlier by ICAI, the CA Foundation course exams were scheduled for June 20, 22, 24, and 26. The Intermediate Group 1 exams were set for May 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams were set for May 9, 11, and 13. The CA Final exams were scheduled to be held on May 2, 4, and 6 for Group 1, and on May 8, 10, and 12 for Group 2.

The official notification from ICAI read, "This is in continuation to important announcement dated 25th January 2024 in which detailed schedule of May 2024 and June 2024 examinations were informed. In the said announcement, it was stated that in case Chartered Accountants Examination dates coincide with the Lok Sabha Election dates, the examination will get rescheduled."

The Election Commission today have announced schedule of Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the month of April - June 2024, ICAI added. "It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024. Accordingly, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will issue the detailed revised schedule of May 2024 Examinations on 19th March 2024 (Evening) on www.icai.org."

Students writing their Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2024 are advised to note the above changes and keep visiting the website of the Institute.