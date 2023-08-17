ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 Exam Dates Revised, Check New Schedule Here

ICAI Exam 2023: There is no change in exam dates for CA Intermediate and CA Final exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the revised exam dates for CA Foundation December 2023 session. CA Foundation December 2023 exams which were supposed to start on December 24 will now be held on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. The exam authority has announced that the CA Foundation exams have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The ICAI announced this in a tweet that reads, ''Important Announcement - Due to unavoidable circumstances, ICAI Foundation Course Examinations - December 2023 have been Re-scheduled to 31st December 2023, 2nd, 4th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023.''

The admit cards will be released at least 10 days before the exam date.

However, there is no change in exam dates for CA Intermediate and CA Final exams, which are scheduled to be held from November 1 to 17, 2023.

The Intermediate course Group 1 examination will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The final course Group I examination will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023, and Group II will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023.

The CA Foundation registration process has already begun on the official website, icai.org. The last date to apply for the ICAI CA exams 2023 is August 23