ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Registration Ends Today, Details Inside

ICAI CA November Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is all set to conclude the registrations for the ICAI CA November 2023 Exam today (August 23, 2023). The registration started on August 2, 2023, according to the website. Candidates interested in appearing for the CA foundation, intermediate and final exams can visit the official website icai.org and complete the registration process.

Candidates who apply after August 23 will have to pay Rs 600 for Indian applicants and $10 for abroad students.

As per the schedule, the ICSI CA foundation exams will be conducted on December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. The intermediate Group -I exams will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023, and the Group -II exam will be conducted on November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The final course Group-I exams will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, 7, 2023 and the Group-II exam will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023.

Steps to complete the registration process:

Visit ICAI CA official website Click on online services and register Login using the registration credentials Fill out the application form and submit the registration fee Save the filled application and click on the final submission



