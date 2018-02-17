BTEUP Declares Odd Semester Result 2017 Candidates can check the BTEUP odd semester result at the official website bteup.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT BTEUP Result 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared results for odd semester exams. The exam was held in December 2017. BTEUP results are available online at result.bteupexam.in. Result related updates are available at the official website bteup.ac.in. The exam was held at different polytechnic institutions in the country. BTEUP results for 1st, 3rd and 5th semesters is available online now.





Candidates who had appeared for the exam held in December 2017 can now check their result online. Due to multiple logins, the website may slow down; candidates may face technical issues while retrieving their result. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while before retrying. Candidates are suggested to save a copy of the result or mark statement obtained online.



BTEUP results for even semesters were declared in August 2017. Results for special back paper was released on 4 August.



BTEUP Odd Semester Result December 2017: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at result.bteupexam.in

Step 2: Enter the roll number

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: Get the result

Step 5: Save a copy of it



​About Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh: BTEUP was established in 1958. It examines and approves the syllabus developed by IRDT, Kanpur and prescribes the same for its affiliated institutes. The Board offers courses in 52 disciplines and has been constituted under "U.P. Pravidhic Shiksha Adhiniyam - 1962".



