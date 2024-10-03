Advertisement

BTEUP Result 2024 Announced, Check Details

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) offers technical courses at several institutions in the state.

BTEUP Result 2024 Announced, Check Details
Students dissatisfied with their results will have the option to apply for re-evaluation.
New Delhi:

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for BTEUP December 2023, including the BTEUP Scrutiny results for the odd semester exams held in December 2023. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of BTEUP by using their login credentials. 

Steps to check BTEUP exam results online

  • Step  1: Visit the BTEUP official website: bteup.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the 'Result' section.
  • Step 3: Select the appropriate course and exam type (likely 'Scrutiny Odd Semester December - 2023').
  • Step 4: Enter your enrollment number and date of birth.
  • Step 5: Click on 'Search' to view your results.
  • Step 6: Download the PDF marksheet.

The results have been announced for various categories:
UFM Odd Semester December
UFM Special Back Paper December
UFM Pharmacy Special Back Paper December
Revaluation Odd Semester December
Scrutiny Odd Semester December
Odd Semester December
Special Back Paper December
Pharmacy Special Back Paper December

Students who are dissatisfied with their results, will have the option to apply for re-evaluation process. The option will allow students to apply for a review of their answer sheets, potentially resulting in revised marks.

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, (BTEUP) offers technical courses at several institutions in the state. Around sixty courses are offered by the board in various technical specialties. Of these, nearly thirty courses are available in the domains of computer science, automotive, civil, and mechanical engineering.

