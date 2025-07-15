BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP), Lucknow, has declared the results of the Even Semester Main Examinations held in June 2025. Those who appeared for the exam can now check and download their digital marksheet from the official portal - result.bteexam.com/even/main. Students can use their enrollment number and date of birth to access their result.

To make access easier, a direct link to the result page has also been made available on the official website.

Results Announced For Multiple Courses

The board has released results simultaneously for the following examinations:

Main Exam June 2025

Diploma in Tool and Mould Making June 2025

Pharmacy June 2025

Special Back Paper June 2025

Pharmacy Special Back Paper June 2025

How To Check BTEUP Result 2025

Visit the result portal, result.bteexam.com/even/main

Click on the relevant course link

Enter your enrollment number and date of birth

Click on 'show result'

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the digital marksheet for future reference.

Overall Performance

A total of 2,41,856 students appeared for the June session. This included:

1,26,279 students in semester-based exams

1,15,576 students in annual exams

20,371 students registered for special back paper exams

The pass percentage in semester exams was 62.46%, while the annual exam pass rate stood at 52.63%.

Toppers Announced

In the Engineering stream semester exam, Adesh Upadhyay from Jaunpur topped the state with 87.65%. Adesh Srivastava from Mau secured the second rank with 86.91%. In the Main Exam June 2025, Kushagra Srivastava from Prayagraj secured the top spot with 83.83%.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official BTEUP website.