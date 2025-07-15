BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP), Lucknow, has declared the results of the Even Semester Main Examinations held in June 2025. Those who appeared for the exam can now check and download their digital marksheet from the official portal - result.bteexam.com/even/main. Students can use their enrollment number and date of birth to access their result.
To make access easier, a direct link to the result page has also been made available on the official website.
Results Announced For Multiple Courses
The board has released results simultaneously for the following examinations:
- Main Exam June 2025
- Diploma in Tool and Mould Making June 2025
- Pharmacy June 2025
- Special Back Paper June 2025
- Pharmacy Special Back Paper June 2025
How To Check BTEUP Result 2025
- Visit the result portal, result.bteexam.com/even/main
- Click on the relevant course link
- Enter your enrollment number and date of birth
- Click on 'show result'
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download the digital marksheet for future reference.
Overall Performance
- A total of 2,41,856 students appeared for the June session. This included:
- 1,26,279 students in semester-based exams
- 1,15,576 students in annual exams
- 20,371 students registered for special back paper exams
The pass percentage in semester exams was 62.46%, while the annual exam pass rate stood at 52.63%.
Toppers Announced
In the Engineering stream semester exam, Adesh Upadhyay from Jaunpur topped the state with 87.65%. Adesh Srivastava from Mau secured the second rank with 86.91%. In the Main Exam June 2025, Kushagra Srivastava from Prayagraj secured the top spot with 83.83%.
For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official BTEUP website.