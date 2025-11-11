BTEUP Admit Card 2025 For Odd Semester Exam To Be Out Soon, Here's Direct Link To Download

BTEUP November 2025 Admit Card: The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is expected to release the admit cards for the odd semester and special back paper examinations for various diploma, PG diploma, and other programmes. The BTEUP Admit Card 2025 will be available soon on the official website.

The odd semester examinations will begin on November 17 and conclude on January 02, while the special back paper exams are scheduled between November 17 and January 05.

To download the admit card, students must log in using their enrolment number and password.

BTEUP Exam Date 2025

The Board has released the exam datesheet. As per the official notification, the exams will commence on November 17. Students can check the course-wise examination schedule by following the steps given below.

How To Download BTEUP Annual Exam Admit Card PDF?

Visit the official website, bteup.ac.in

Select the "Login" option and click on "Student Login"

A new page will open; log in using your enrolment number and password

Click on the Admit Card download link

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the admit card PDF

Details Mentioned On BTEUP Hall Ticket

The BTEUP Admit Card 2025 will include personal and examination-related details of the student. The following information will be mentioned: