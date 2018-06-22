BSTC Allotment Result 2018 Soon @ Bstcggtu2018.com; Check Details Here The BSTC allotment results will be available on the official website, bstcggtu2018.com.

Share EMAIL PRINT BSTC Allotment Result 2018 Soon @ Bstcggtu2018.com; Check Details Here BSTC allotment 2018 result: As per a notification available on the official website of BSTC, the BSTC seat allotment result will be released on June 23. Banswara-based Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), the official organiser of the BSTC or Basic School Teaching Certificate entrance exam, released the



The BSTC allotment based on the entrance exam results is held for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.



The BSTC allotment process is being held for admission to more than 20,000 seats across Rajasthan.



For BSTC exam this year, more than 6.5 candidates had registered and out of which more than 6 lakh candidates have qualified for the counselling process.

BSTC Allotment Result 2018: How to check BSTC Allotment Result 2018 Expected @ Bstcggtu2018.com



The candidates who are searching for BSTC allotment result 2018 may follow the steps given here to download their allotment results:



Step One : Go to the official website of BSTC 2018, bstcggtu2018.com



Step Two : Click on BSTC Results link from the homepage



Step Three: Enter your roll number



Step Four: Check your results



The candidates may also check the results after entering their names, mother's name and date of birth.



BSTC Allotment Result 2018: Important dates



BSTC Allotment result: June 23

Time allocated for depositing allotment fee: June 23 to June 29

Reporting in institutes after first BSTC allotment: July 02 to July 06, 2018



Last year, Kota University, then the official organiser of



