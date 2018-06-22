BSTC Allotment Result 2018 Soon @ Bstcggtu2018.com; Check Details Here

The BSTC allotment based on the entrance exam results is held for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.
The BSTC allotment process is being held for admission to more than 20,000 seats across Rajasthan.
For BSTC exam this year, more than 6.5 candidates had registered and out of which more than 6 lakh candidates have qualified for the counselling process.
BSTC Allotment Result 2018: How to check
The candidates who are searching for BSTC allotment result 2018 may follow the steps given here to download their allotment results:
Step One : Go to the official website of BSTC 2018, bstcggtu2018.com
Step Two : Click on BSTC Results link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your roll number
Step Four: Check your results
The candidates may also check the results after entering their names, mother's name and date of birth.
BSTC Allotment Result 2018: Important dates
BSTC Allotment result: June 23
Time allocated for depositing allotment fee: June 23 to June 29
Reporting in institutes after first BSTC allotment: July 02 to July 06, 2018
CommentsLast year, Kota University, then the official organiser of BSTC 2017, released the BSTC allotment results in July first week.
