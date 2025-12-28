BSF Opens 549 Constable General Duty Vacancies For 2025-26

The Border Security Force (BSF) has started accepting applications for Constable GD posts under the Sports Quota for the 2025-26 cycle. Candidates from all over India can apply for these positions. There are a total of 549 vacancies, which fall under Group C. These posts are non-gazetted and non-ministerial.

If you are an athlete and meet the specified eligibility criteria, you can now apply online. This recruitment had already been announced, and the application process has now officially begun.

Notification and Important Dates

According to the official notification issued by the BSF under the Ministry of Home Affairs, this recruitment will be conducted in three phases. The notification was issued on December 19, 2025. Online applications will begin on December 27, 2025, and the last date to apply is January 15, 2026. The dates for the sports trials will be announced later.

Initially, these posts will be temporary, but there is a possibility of them being made permanent as per government rules.

Vacancy Details and Eligibility

This recruitment is for Constable GD posts under the sports quota. Out of a total of 549 vacancies, both male and female candidates who have represented their sport at a recognized level can apply.

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board. Applicants must be certified players as per the sports quota rules. Candidates' age should be between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided for certain categories as per government rules.

Application Fee

The application fee depends on the candidate's category. UR and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs. 159. No fee will be charged from SC, ST, and female candidates. Payment will be made online only.

Selection Process

The selection process for the BSF Constable GD Sports Quota Recruitment 2025-26 will be conducted in several stages. First, the online applications will be scrutinized. Eligible candidates will be called for document verification to confirm their educational and sports certificates.

After document verification, candidates will have to pass the Physical Standard Test followed by a medical examination. The final selection will be made from among the candidates who successfully clear all the stages.

Candidates are advised to submit their applications on time and ensure that all the information in the online form is filled correctly.