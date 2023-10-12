BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: Registration Deadline Extended To October 17

To apply for the BSEB Intermediate Exam, visit the official website. Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday extended the registration deadline for the intermediate examination in 2024. According to the official announcement, students now have until October 17 to complete their registration process. Eligible students can visit the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com to apply for the exam.

"During this extended timeframe, the online examination forms for students will be completed by the head of educational institutions through the website until October 17, 2023, incurring a late fee," stated BSEB in a notice shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



Registered schools must download the registration forms from the website and then provide them to eligible students. Once the schools have verified all the details, they will guide the students in filling out the online registration form, the BSEB stated.

The original deadline for submitting applications for the Bihar Board Intermediate exams in 2024 was October 11, 2023.

In 2023, on March 21, the BSEB released the results of the Inter (Class 12) board exams for arts, commerce, and science streams. The overall pass percentage for the previous year was 83.70%. Notably, female students had outperformed their male counterparts.