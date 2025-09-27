BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 5, Details Here

Bihar STET 2025 Registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration date for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Candidates can now apply till October 5, 2025 on the official website of the board - bihar-stet.com.

STET 2025 examination will be conducted in September for candidates wishing to become either a Secondary level teacher or Higher Secondary level teacher.

Bihar STET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) and a graduation or postgraduation degree with minimum of 50 per cent marks in the concerned subject are eligible to become a teacher for Secondary level (Classes 9 and 10). Joint courses such as BA-B.Ed. or B.Sc.-B.Ed are also accepted.

For Higher Secondary level, candidates must have a postgraduation in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed. qualification.

Candidates should not be aged more than 37 years. 3 year of relaxation is allowed for Women, BC, MBC category candidates, 5 years for SC/ST category and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd).

How To Apply For STET 2025?

Visit the official website of the board - bihar-stet.com.

On the homepage, click on "New Register Candidate".

Enter your login credentials and other details.

You will be successfully register for STET-2025.

The application fee is Rs. 960 for a single paper and Rs. 1,440 for both papers for General/EWS/BC category candidates. For SC/ST, it is Rs. 760 for one paper and Rs. 1,140 for both papers.

Candidates will be required to score 50 per cent (General category), 45.5 per cent (BC), 42.5 per cent (EBC) and 40 per cent (SC/ST, PwBd) to qualify the STET examination and become a teacher for their life.